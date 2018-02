Two van drivers crashed in North Wingfield and one had to be freed by the fire service.

The crash happened after 7am today, Saturday, February 17 and two crews from Clay Cross were on the scene.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The road traffic collision involved two vans on Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield.

“One male was trapped, extricated by fire service and conveyed to hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service.”