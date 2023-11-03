News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

North East Derbyshire District Council cracks down on dog fouling in renewed district wide order

North East Derbyshire District Council’s Dog Management Public Spaces Protection Order has been renewed for another three years, ensuring dog owners look after their pets responsibly.
By North East Derbyshire District CouncilContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The district-wide order, which came into effect 26th October 2023, means:

  1. Dog fouling must be removed forthwith.
  2. A person in charge of a dog must carry the means to pick up the dog’s waste.
  3. Dogs on a lead by direction of an authorised officer.
  4. A person must not be in charge of more than 6 dogs.
  5. Dogs excluded in areas specified where fenced, enclosed or defined by other means.
  6. Dogs must be on leads whilst on each and every length of road (including pavements, footways and verges), pedestrianised areas, cemeteries and churchyards.

A public consultation found that 91% of respondents were in favour of the extension.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Nigel Barker said, ‘We’re delighted to have renewed our Dog Management PSPO, which aims to keep the district clean from dog fouling which we know is a huge concern for our residents. The vast majority of dog owners are law abiding and I thank them for that. It’s those that don’t pick up after their dogs that this applies to, and that breaking the PSPO is a criminal offence.’

Breaching a PSPO is a criminal offence, which could result in a hefty fine.

You can read more on our website www.-ne-derbyshire.gov.uk.