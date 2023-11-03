North East Derbyshire District Council cracks down on dog fouling in renewed district wide order
and live on Freeview channel 276
The district-wide order, which came into effect 26th October 2023, means:
- Dog fouling must be removed forthwith.
- A person in charge of a dog must carry the means to pick up the dog’s waste.
- Dogs on a lead by direction of an authorised officer.
- A person must not be in charge of more than 6 dogs.
- Dogs excluded in areas specified where fenced, enclosed or defined by other means.
- Dogs must be on leads whilst on each and every length of road (including pavements, footways and verges), pedestrianised areas, cemeteries and churchyards.
A public consultation found that 91% of respondents were in favour of the extension.
Leader of North East Derbyshire District Council, Councillor Nigel Barker said, ‘We’re delighted to have renewed our Dog Management PSPO, which aims to keep the district clean from dog fouling which we know is a huge concern for our residents. The vast majority of dog owners are law abiding and I thank them for that. It’s those that don’t pick up after their dogs that this applies to, and that breaking the PSPO is a criminal offence.’
Breaching a PSPO is a criminal offence, which could result in a hefty fine.
You can read more on our website www.-ne-derbyshire.gov.uk.