North Derbyshire girl, 10, through to semi-finals of pageant competition

A 10-year-old north Derbyshire girl has made the semi-finals of a pageant competition.

Rhianna Clarridge, of Tupton, is one of six semi-finalists in the Little Miss Teen Great Britain 2019 contest.

Rhianna Clarridge, 10, competing in Little Miss Teen Great Britain

The youngster, who attends Tupton Primary School, has built up her confidence by attending gymnastic classes and cheerleading.

It is the first time she has entered anything like this before and she ‘could not believe it when she found out’.

Her mum, Melissa, 41, said: “She is so excited. She has told all of her friends.

“I am really proud of her. And even if she does not get through to the finals then she is still a winner in my eyes.”

The winner of the competition wins £250 as well as other prizes.