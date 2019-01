Police have ordered a Newton driver to change the bodywork on his "stand out" car.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ said the Skoda stood out for the wrong reasons as the tyres are rubbing against the bodywork.

A spokesman said: "Driver says he thinks it looks good and makes the car stand out. Yes chap, stands out to the police mainly. Immediate prohibition issued (PG9)."