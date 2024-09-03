New Tuntum Chair set to take up post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Danielle Oum will be the new Chair of Tuntum Housing Association.

She is due to be formally elected at the Annual General Meeting at the end of this month, succeeding Junior Hemans who has been in post since 2015.

Ms Oum is currently Chair of Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, Chair of Aquarius Charity and a Board member of Fusion21.

She has previously held several NHS Trust Chair roles and served in Chair and Board member positions in a number of housing associations, most recently as Chair of Walsall Housing Group.

Danielle Oum who will shortly take up post as Chair of Tuntum Housing Association

Tuntum is one of the largest independent black and minority ethnic (BME) housing providers in the UK.

Founded in 1988, the association owns and manages over 1,600 homes in 12 local authority areas in Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire, and Derbyshire.

Danielle Oum said: “It is a privilege to join as Chair of the Board.

“Following the recent launch of Tuntum’s new Corporate Strategy 2024-2027 which incorporates six clear priorities and a revised vision statement, a roadmap is firmly in place to ensure the association modernises at pace – whilst keeping its soul intact.

“I pay tribute to Junior for guiding Tuntum through this vitally important work alongside Board colleagues, staff and customers.

“His legacy will be long lasting and his contribution to improving life chances in local communities across the East Midlands will never be forgotten.”

Charmaine Simei, Tuntum Chief Executive, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome Danielle to the Board.

“She has a strong leadership background in strategic development, stakeholder engagement and transformational change spanning the public, private and voluntary sectors.

“Her breadth of experience will be enormously beneficial to Tuntum as we begin an exciting new chapter of our story.

“Junior has been a uniquely influential figure, not just at Board level but throughout the organisation. I thank him for his remarkable record of service and wish him well for the future.” Junior Hemans, Tuntum Chair, said: “It has been a great honour to lead the Board for almost a decade.

“There have been many high points in that time, but I believe the best is yet to come for Tuntum.

“I look forward to many more successes with Danielle in the Chair.”

The Tuntum Housing Association Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday 26 September.