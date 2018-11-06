New trial date for former Chesterfield chip shop owner accused of plotting terror attack

A new trial date has been set for two men accused of preparing an act of terrorism which is alleged to have involved a driverless car.

Andy Star, 32, the former owner of the Mermaid Fish Bar on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, and Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.

The case was sent for trial at Sheffield Crown Court on June 3, 2019.

Both men are accused of a single count of preparing an act of terrorism in the UK, which they deny.

The jury sitting in the first trial at Sheffield Crown Court was discharged last month after failing to reach a verdict.

Salah and Star were remanded in custody.