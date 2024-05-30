New skatepark opens in Wirksworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Josh Stockell Community Skatepark opens.

Much to the delight of its young residents, Wirksworth has a new skatepark. The Josh Stockell Community Skatepark will officially open on Saturday 1st June. The new park replaces the wooden structure which became unsafe after 15 years of heavy use and was taken down in 2020. The replacement is concrete and will therefore be far more durable.

A dedicated group of volunteers has been working hard with local organisation, ‘NOW’ – New Opportunities Wirksworth, to bring the project to fruition. The volunteers have spent many hours running fundraising events, completing funding applications and facilitating community engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is very grateful for the huge support from Wirksworth especially in terms of funding which has come from a wide range of groups, businesses and individuals. From ‘Knit and Natter’ to the Town Council. While the major grant came from Tarmac’s Landfill Communities Fund.

Skatepark logo

NOW worked with Derbyshire Dales District Council to extend the lease in place for the facility on Fanny Shaw’s park. A tender process took place and specialist contractors Wheelscape were appointed. Work started last year on the park

The group realised that the new park covered only part of the area used by the original. Wheelscape suggested the addition of a ‘pump track’. The group were able to quickly secure extra funding to add this to the facility

Whilst the opening of the park is a cause for celebration, this is tinged with sadness, as sadly, one of the key volunteers, Josh Stockell, passed away in February. Josh was an integral part of the skate community in Wirksworth for the last two decades. He was a carpenter and he worked tirelessly to maintain the old wooden skatepark as well as being very active in raising funds. The group, saddened by this loss, and with the support of his family, have decided to rename the skatepark “The Josh Stockell Community Skatepark.” There are plans to have a tangible reminder of Josh added to the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The skatepark will officially be opened on Saturday 1st June at around noon with Josh’s son Alfie cutting the ribbon. The event will include demonstrations and games. The community has been invited to join in this celebration.