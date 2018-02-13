New routes announced for Eroica festival

The very British and traditional Eroica Britannia festival is back this year with three new routes.

The three-day vintage extravaganza will see thousands of riders take to the roads of the Peak District between June 15 and 17 but this year the routes will all go in different directions as concerns were raised over safety issues in 2017.

Marco Mori route director for Eroica said: “The reason for the route changes is feedback especially for the short route which last year visited only one village Monyash, this year we will continue with Monyash and now include the Villages of Hartington and Biggin giving riders more opportunities to stop and have a refreshment break including the local pubs.

“The other benefit of the new route is the medium and long route will head back via the start of High Peak Trail all the way back to the finish of 12 miles of trails giving a safe and panoramic route to the finish.”

Eroica Britannia is the UK’s version of the Italian event L’Eroica. The weekend is a celebration of heritage cycling for three days in the heart of the Peak District National Park.

The Classic ride is expected to have 5000 riders across all three routes and will showcase the best of the Peak District.

Three distinct routes have now been revealed and the 30-mile family-friendly Tourist has plenty of traffic-free trails leading to picturesque Peak villages, such as Hartington and Monyash.

For those with a little more fire in their bellies, the Sportsman at 60 miles will not only challenge the legs of the strongest riders but also reward them with panoramic views along the Monsal Trail and of Chatsworth House.

The pinnacle of the event comes with the Hero route at 100 miles features testing terrain through the Goyt Valley, Rushup Edge, Beeley Moor and the off-road endeavour of the High Peak Trail.

The event stretches across a long weekend with the Festival open from Friday, June 15 for a big celebration of cycling, music, good food and vintage fun.

For tickets and information: eroicabritannia.co.uk