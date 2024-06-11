New Peak District Walking Netball Champions Crowned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight Walking Netball teams battled it out in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Saturday 8 June to become this year’s Peak District Champions.

On Saturday 8 June, a not-so-sunny day (in strong contrast to the heatwave of last year), eight Walking Netball teams from around the Peak District came together for a tournament hosted by High Peak Netball Club at Chapel Leisure Centre in Chapel-en-le-Frith, with over 70 players taking part.

Three new teams, from New Mills, Ashbourne and Queens Park in Chesterfield, joined the five teams which competed in the inaugural tournament last year, from Buxton, Tideswell, Glossop (2) and Hathersage, who were back to defend their title having been victorious in 2023.

Due to the increased team numbers, the format changed from a round-robin to two group pools with a play-off match to settle the rankings. Both Ashbourne and Queens Park topped their groups, winning all three of their group matches, with some draws and bonus-point losses shaking up the tables below them.

High Peak Netball Club's Walking Netball Tournament 2024 at Chapel Leisure Centre

The play-off match for 7th/8th position was between Tideswell and newcomer, New Mills, who had secured 4 points during their group matches. Tideswell, who had not secured any points, ended the day well and swooped in for the win, taking 7th place.

The 5th/6th position-play-off match was played between Glossop Aces and last year’s tournament winners, Hathersage, who had both won one match during the group stage. Hathersage won with a decisive victory, 8-2, securing 5th spot.

Last year’s runners-up, Buxton, who had a win and a draw in the group stage, competed in the bronze-medal match against Glossop Diamonds, who won two of their three group-stage matches, a considerable improvement on last year’s winless tournament for the team. Buxton took the win 6-2, securing 3rd place and taking home the bronze medals.

The gold medal match, with all other teams watching on, was played between newcomers Queens Park and Ashbourne. A competitive game, it was well-won by Queens Park with impressive performances by their two shooters, securing a 14-4 victory and taking home the trophy.

“It’s wonderful to bring together the Walking Netball community from around the Peak District for a friendly, yet very competitive, tournament,” says organiser and High Peak Netball Club coach, Ali Quas-Cohen. “It was great to see some familiar faces and I heard laughter and comradery all day.”

The new Deputy Mayor of the High Peak, Cllr Dom Elliott-Starkey, and Consort, Mr Ryan Elliot-Starkey, attended to watch the play-off matches and present the medals and trophy during the awards ceremony.

“We were delighted to have them attend,” continues Ali, “particularly at short notice. I thought it would be a nice surprise for the players, to add a bit more bling to the occasion.”

Despite the occasional rain shower, the morning was enjoyed by all with teams arranging friendly matches and already discussing and making plans for next year’s tournament, which will take place on the same weekend next year.