New jobs created as barbers shop opens inside Chesterfield Tesco

Customers visiting Tesco Extra in Chesterfield can now add a haircut to their supermarket shopping list following the opening of a new barbers in-store - creating 12 jobs.

The supermarket giant has selected the Lockoford Lane site as a home for Gould Barbers, a family-run firm founded by two brothers.

Darran and Leigh Gould worked in their father's own barber shop for 20 years before starting their own business.

In 2016, they partnered with Tesco and entered retail space at a nearby store.

Over the last few months, that has grown with the opening of six more shops, including in Chesterfield.

Darran said: "The welcome we've received in Chesterfield so far has been fantastic."

For more information about Gould Barbers, visit www.gouldbarbers.co.uk/chesterfield