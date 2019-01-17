New homes planned for Clay Cross

More than 60 new homes could be built in Clay Cross.

Plans have been lodged by St.Modwen Homes Ltd for 63 new properties on Market Street, known as Egstow Park Phase 1.

The proposals are submitted as a reserved matters planning application to provide residential development at the site, formerly a mined grassland.

The plans state: “This application follows on from the previously approved application for 166 dwellings. A re-plan of a portion of the site has increased the number of dwellings to 171. This reserved matters application focuses on 63 dwellings as part of the re-plan within the context of the wider development.”

The development will be a mix of between two and four-bed homes.

Of the 171 homes set to be built, 19 will be classed as ‘affordable’.

“The development is for residential use and meets the local authority requirements for the allocation of affordable housing,” the plans state.

“The re-plan includes a more varied range of dwellings to the previous application, resulting in a more varied development.

“The dwellings are predominantly two-storey with some two-and-a-half storey dwellings located at prominent locations, to terminate vistas and create landmarks.”

The plans, submitted on January 9, can be viewed on the North East Derbyshire District Council website using the reference 19/00025/RM