Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11 Amesbury Close, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension and new side window on existing side elevation.

2 Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Two car wash canopy to replace existing single canopy and 1.8m screen fence to external plant. Variation of condition regarding approved drawings and the removal of biodiversity condition relating to application for proposed part demolition of existing workshop, external alterations to existing car dealership with hard landscaping, bin store and cycle shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 6, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield: Variation of condition regarding approved drawings and removal of cycle storage and biodiversity conditions regarding application for three car dry valet bay, canopies and external vehicular ramp to existing wash bay, relocation of existing oil tanks and compressor and landscaping.

Planning permission is essential if you want to build a new home.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Barrow Hill Railway Centre, Campbell Drive, Barrow Hill: ​Non-material amendment to application for the erection of a rail-related research, development, innovation and training centre including infrastructure, ancillary works and electricity sub station. Accepted as non-material amendment.

42 Tapton View Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension. Prior notification approval.

4 Woodnook Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Replacement of conservatory with single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

24 Purbeck Avenue, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and replacement of flat roof to garage and porch with pitched roof. Conditional permission.

11 Station Road, Brimington: Ground floor extension to rear elevation. Conditional permission.

7 Leyburn Close, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Cut back mixed trees along boundary for 0.5m clearance between fence and trees, crown reduction of one oak tree to reduce height and spread by up to 1.15m for a formative prune. Conditional permission.

21 Hoyloke Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Two storey side extension and alterations to front entrance area. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

43 Brearley Avenue, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Balcony to rear and increase height of flat roof by 300mm. Conditional permission.

10 Rydal Crescent, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

14 High Street, Staveley: Replacement signage. Conditional permission.

14A High Street, Staveley: Replacement signage. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unit 1B, Sheepbridge Business Centre, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Erection of new warehouse building within existing service yard. Conditional permission.

54 Edinburgh Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Erection of a single storey concrete garage on the driveway to the front of the house. Refused.

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

The Greyhound, Main Road, Higham: Fell one conifer and fell a mixed group of self set trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Dethick Way, North Wingfield: Lawful development certificate for adaptation of existing ground floor bedroom, externally accessed store and wc to larger bedroom and adjoining wetroom.

Southview Cottage, Fanshaw Bank, Dronfield: Fell a rowan tree.

29 High Street, Dronfield: Alterations to an existing rear window forming new double doors. New boundary fencing to the garden and removal of an existing tree to the front driveway.

90 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Two storey side extension and widening of the driveway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grange Farm, Cross Lane, Wessington: Erection of five glamping pods.

Rykneld, Main Road, Old Brampton, Chesterfield: Extension over existing garage.

21 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey rear extension, also a second floor extension over garage.

Land to the north and north-west of The Homestead, Dark Lane, Calow: Approval of reserve matters (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale) regarding outline permission application for 35 dwellings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

52 New Road, Holymoorside: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

86 Melbourne Avenue, Dronfield Woodhouse: Demolition of existing garage and construction of single storey and two storey side and rear extension. Conditionally approved.

50 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Single storey side and rear extensions. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Pilsley Road, Danesmoor: Single storey garden room and first floor extension to rear of property. Conditionally approved.

82 Hilltop Road, Dronfield: Single storey rear extensions, two storey side extension and alterations to existing openings. Conditionally approved.