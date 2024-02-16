New Assistant Joins Growing Belmayne Team

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The independent Derbyshire firm is welcoming Louise Dawson to its administration department to help partner, Ben Smalley, manage his clients and caseload.

Louise joins Belmayne after a decade at Aviva, dealing with pensions, investments and protection. During that time, she began studying for a diploma in financial planning, something she aims to take further in her new position.

As Ben’s personal assistant, Louise will be liaising directly with clients and referrers, managing his diary and processing paperwork. She said: “Belmayne is very family-orientated and as a mother of young children, joining this close-knit team was a really attractive prospect. I am enjoying the contact I have with clients and helping Ben deliver the high-quality service for which the firm is renowned.”

Belmayne partner, Ben Smalley, welcomes Louise Dawson to the team.

Ben added: “It is a pleasure to welcome Louise to our team. We will be working closely together to streamline the service we provide and improve efficiency. Her financial services experience and professional qualifications give her an excellent understanding of the Belmayne proposition and her friendly manner is already a hit with colleagues and clients alike.”

The firm is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It is run by four partners who focus on the aspects of financial planning that can be controlled, for example, risk, tax allowances and the costs of investing. By doing so, they deliver plans that give clients the freedom to enjoy retirement without worry.