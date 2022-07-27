Watch North Derbyshire trade unionists show support and solidarity with striking railway workers at Chesterfield station

The planned rail strike today is part of a growing wave of action by workers across trade unions.

James Eaden, President of Chesterfield and District Trades Union Council which organised today’s rally, said: “We had a great level of response from people this morning showing their support for the striking railworkers. People can see the justice of the railworkers’ case and can relate the issues in the strike to their own situations.

"This is why there has been such a high level of support for their action. While the privatised train operating companies rack up huge profits, workers have seen their wages and working conditions under constant attack.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest talks to avert the action failed last week, a month since three days of industrial action in June.

“All workers deserve a pay rise that keeps up with soaring levels of inflation. The rail strikes are just the first of what could become a summer and autumn of strikes if employers and the government don’t do the decent thing and give working people a fair share.”

More than 40,000 rail workers are striking after talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Members of two unions are walking out, affecting rail services across the country - the latest industrial action adding to the country's transport woes.

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new,” said the RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch. “The government need to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

Trade unionists from North Derbyshire gathered outside Chesterfield railway station in a show of support and solidarity with striking railway workers.

Trade unionists from North Derbyshire