Valentine’s Day meal deals 2023: List of supermarket options including M&S, Aldi and Tesco

Fancy having a cosy night in with a loved one? Your favourite restaurant is booked up? Perhaps the cost of living crisis has hit hard this year.

By James Salt
3 minutes ago

Don’t worry, Valentine’s Day is sorted - here is a list of romantic meal deals on offer at supermarkets, catering to all budgets and diets.

1. Morrisons (£15)

The Best Valentine’s dine-in for 2 - meal deal includes a starter, main, two sides, dessert, and a bottle of wine/prosecco/soft drink. Available in-store and online from 9th to 14th February.

2. Tesco (£12 with clubcard)

Tesco Finest meal for two – includes a main, side, dessert and a drink. Available in-store and online from 9th to 14th February.

3. Co-op (£12 for club members or £15 with an alcoholic drink)

Valentine’s Meal Deal - start, main, side, dessert, and a choice of drink. Available from 8th to 14th February.

4. Aldi (from £7.47)

A selection of Valentine’s specials, with the cheapest coming out at £7.47 which includes duck breast with plum sauce 2 pack, potato dauphinoise, and a 2 pack of white chocolate and raspberry cheesecake. Add a bottle of bubbles for just £3.99.

