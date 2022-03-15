Three mobile network crashes with thousands across the UK unable to make calls

Down Detector, a website that monitors mobile networks in the UK, had registered over 3000 problem reports from Three customers at 10.11am this morning.

The majority were unable to make or receive calls, with 67% of customers struggling to get any signal, and 25% saying they were unable to use the internet on their phone.

Customers have taken to social media to complain, and Three UK Support have tweeted their advice: “We're aware of an issue and are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as we can. In the meantime, please try restarting your phone.”

Three users across the country have been hit by network problems this morning.