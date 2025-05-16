The Sunday Times has published its 2025 Rich List – revealing the wealthiest people across Derbyshire and the UK.

Mike Ashley owns House of Fraser and Sports Direct, which is based in Shirebrook, and was named as the richest man across Derbyshire – with his wealth estimated to have reached £3.120 billion in 2025.

2025 has seen the largest fall in the billionaire count in the guide’s 37-year history, from a peak of 177 in 2022 to 156 this year. The number of billionaires has dropped for three successive years – but this year's decline is the sharpest yet.

This year’s list of 350 individuals and families together hold combined wealth of £772.8 billion — three per cent down on last year. Sir Elton John, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Euan Blair, Sir Lewis Hamilton and Sir Christopher Nolan all appear in the annual survey.

The link to the full list can be found here. Those featured in the ranking who live and work in Derbyshire can be found below:

1 . Mike Ashley Mike Ashley owns House of Fraser, GAME, Jack Wills and Sports Direct – which is based in Shirebrook – and sold Newcastle United for £305m back in 2021. He was revealed as the richest man in Derbyshire, with a wealth of £3.120 billion - which fell by £679 million from 2024.

2 . John Bloor John Bloor is estimated to have a wealth of £3.101 billion in 2025. His business, Bloor Holdings, owns both Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcycles. He lives in Swadlincote. Triumphworld Chesterfield is based at Brimington Road North in Old Whittington. Bloor's wealth also fell from 2024, with a drop of £295 million.

3 . The Duke of Devonshire The Duke of Devonshire, heir to the Chatsworth Estate, is worth £910 million in 2025 - with no change to his wealth from 2024.