Parents have been warned not to leave their children alone with dogs amid shocking new figures which show that one in six kids have been bitten by a pet – with over 80% of those needing to see a doctor.

The survey, which polled over 1,000 children aged seven to 11, found that 17% of children in the East Midlands had been bitten by a pet and 38% of those were bitten by a dog. The incidents were severe enough that 81% of the children involved needed to see a doctor.

Dr Sam Gaines, dog welfare expert at the RSPCA said: “These shocking figures are understandably worrying and highlight why it’s so important that parents and guardians are aware of how to prevent dog bites and able to be present and actively supervise interactions between dogs and children.”

Despite the animal welfare charities advising that children are not left unsupervised with their pet, the polling further revealed that 65% of children in the East Midlands report being left alone with their pet at least once a week.

Sam added: “It is critical that parents and guardians never leave their child alone in the same room as a dog, even if they think that dog is very friendly. We don’t ever expect our own dogs to bite, but all dogs can - it doesn’t matter what size or breed they are. Parents and guardians naturally love the idea of their child having a close bond with the family dog, and in many cases they do, but having a close bond unfortunately doesn’t mean that the dog will never bite.”

This comes as eight charities working together under the umbrella of the Pet Education Partnership (PEP), including RSPCA, USPCA, Scottish SPCA, Dogs Trust, PDSA, Blue Cross, Cats Protection and Woodgreen Pets Charity, have launched educational sessions to help children and young people stay safe around pets this Child Safety Week (June 2-8).

Dogs Trust experts explained that, while it is important not to leave children and dogs alone together, that advice on its own is not always enough. Parents and caregivers also need to know how to step in safely if required. That’s why Dogs Trust promotes three principles of close supervision: Stay close, Step in, Separate. Dogs Trust’s school programme also teaches children the ABCs of being a dog’s best friend, which addresses child behaviours that often precede a dog bite, offering safer, mutually beneficial alternatives that harness the child-dog bond. More information can be found on the charity’s website.

The survey also found that 40% of children in the East Midlands who had been bitten by a dog were playing with the dog before they bit them.

Maria Kyle, Intervention Development Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “These findings will support the Pet Education Partnership and its member organisations to shape and strengthen existing education programmes, particularly those aimed at reducing dog bites. Reaching children, parents, caregivers, and other key stakeholders with evidence-led initiatives gives us the best chance of improving safety outcomes for both people and dogs.”

The Pet Education Partnership (PEP) will be hosting two webinars during Child Safety Week - the first held on Wednesday, June 4 - aimed at those working in the animal welfare sector. The second, on Thursday, June 5, is for educators, parents and carers – and will focus on children’s attitudes towards pets, dog safety awareness and the five welfare needs of animals.

Caroline Francoli, Education Advisor at the RSPCA, added: “This important research has driven the content for the Pet Education Partnership’s upcoming webinars and resources to address the lack of knowledge around interpreting dog behaviour, appropriate ways to show affection to a dog and how to play with them to keep young people safer. This partnership with leading animal welfare charities across the sector has the potential to create a more empathetic generation and positively impact the lives of pets in the long term.

“We know that dogs and children can be great friends and having a dog can help children develop kindness, responsibility, understanding and respect for animals. The bond they have with their childhood dog will often stay with them for a lifetime - but it’s crucially important that young people learn how to behave safely around their pets and for parents and guardians to be informed to prevent dog bites from happening.”

The RSPCA has six golden rules for keeping children safe and dogs happy:

Stay with your children around dogs and actively supervise – never leave your child alone in the same room as your dog, even your own.

Interact with dogs at the right times – teach your child not to approach dogs when they're eating or having a treat, playing with a toy, sleeping, are feeling unwell or tired, or if they’re blind or deaf.

Be gentle – teach your child to be kind and polite to dogs. Don't let your child climb on dogs, pull their ears or do anything you wouldn't allow them to do to another child.

Play nicely and teach tricks – teach your child how to play nicely with your dog. Your child can teach your dog some really fun tricks like shake a paw, or play roll-over.

Give your dog space if they need it – supervise your child when they're with your dog. If your dog looks unhappy, let them go somewhere they feel safe and happy. Give your dog a cosy spot in a quiet room where they can have their own space and teach your child to leave your dog alone when they're in a private spot.

Don't let your children approach dogs they don't know, such as when you're out in the park.