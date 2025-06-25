Revealed: Data shows how much Derbyshire will grow by 2032 – with one part of the county set for 20% population increase

The Daily Mail has published a study, based on data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), showing which areas across the country will see the highest levels of population growth by 2032.

South Derbyshire is set for the highest jump in population – with an increase of 19.18% expected between 2022 and 2032. This would be the second biggest expansion in England, and according to the ONS, is largely due to people relocating from other parts of the country.

Bolsover and North East Derbyshire are also projected to see significant rises in population, which are likely to exceed the national average.

Official projections indicate that England’s population will rise by 6.4 per cent between 2022 and 2032 – reaching 60.8 million people. That is lower than the 7.8 per cent spike that was anticipated as recently as January, as net immigration has decreased from record highs.

The full population growth projections for each local authority in Derbyshire can be found below.

