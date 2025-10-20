Chesterfield’s Pizza Hut restaurant will remain open after the company running their dine-in branches collapsed – with the full list of closures across the UK being revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company operating Pizza Hut’s UK restaurants entered administration yesterday (Monday, October 20) – with 68 branches set to close.

The Pizza Hut dine-in branch at Chesterfield‘s Ravenside Retail Park, however, is not among the locations that are set to shut their doors across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC London Pie Limited, the firm that owns Pizza Hut’s dine-in restaurants across the UK, appointed FTI Consulting as administrators on Monday.

The Pizza Hut restaurant in Chesterfield will not close its doors.

A deal has been agreed with Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut’s global owner, to save 64 dine-in locations. This will protect around 2,259 roles, with members of staff being transferred over – but over 1,200 employees could be set to lose their jobs.

Pizza Hut will also close 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring, but the majority of their takeaway and delivery branches will not be impacted.

In a statement released yesterday, Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company was hit with a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax. This comes less than a year after the business was rescued following the collapse of its previous owner, Heart with Smart Limited - which owned nearly £40 million in debt.

Full list of the 68 Pizza Hut restaurants closing:

Ashton, Lancashire

Beckton, London

Bolton, Lancashire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Bristol, Avon

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Carlisle, Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley, West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, Avon

Croydon, Surrey

Dudley, West Midlands

Dundee, Dundee

Durham City, County Durham

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh Fountain Park

Edinburgh Kinnaird Park

Enfield, Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Hartlepool, Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford, Herefordshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Lancashire

Middlesbrough, Cleveland

Norwich, Norfolk

Oldham, Lancashire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Preston, Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale, Lancashire

Romford, Essex

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull, West Midlands

St Helens, Merseyside

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Thanet, Kent

Tower Park, Dorset

Truro, Cornwall

Urmston, Lancashire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan, Lancashire

Yeovil, Somerset.