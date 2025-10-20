Pizza Hut restaurant in Chesterfield remains open despite company entering administration – as full list of locations set to shut down is revealed
The company operating Pizza Hut’s UK restaurants entered administration yesterday (Monday, October 20) – with 68 branches set to close.
The Pizza Hut dine-in branch at Chesterfield‘s Ravenside Retail Park, however, is not among the locations that are set to shut their doors across the UK.
DC London Pie Limited, the firm that owns Pizza Hut’s dine-in restaurants across the UK, appointed FTI Consulting as administrators on Monday.
A deal has been agreed with Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut’s global owner, to save 64 dine-in locations. This will protect around 2,259 roles, with members of staff being transferred over – but over 1,200 employees could be set to lose their jobs.
Pizza Hut will also close 11 delivery sites as part of a restructuring, but the majority of their takeaway and delivery branches will not be impacted.
In a statement released yesterday, Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director for Pizza Hut’s international markets, said the acquisition was “a targeted effort to safeguard our guest experience and protect jobs where possible.”
The company was hit with a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax. This comes less than a year after the business was rescued following the collapse of its previous owner, Heart with Smart Limited - which owned nearly £40 million in debt.
Full list of the 68 Pizza Hut restaurants closing:
Ashton, Lancashire
Beckton, London
Bolton, Lancashire
Bournemouth, Dorset
Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
Brighton Marina, East Sussex
Bristol, Avon
Cardiff, South Glamorgan
Carlisle, Cumbria
Chatham, Kent
Clacton, Essex
Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
Crawley, West Sussex
Cribbs Causeway, Avon
Croydon, Surrey
Dudley, West Midlands
Dundee, Dundee
Durham City, County Durham
Eastbourne, East Sussex
Edinburgh, Scotland
Edinburgh Fountain Park
Edinburgh Kinnaird Park
Enfield, Middlesex
Falkirk, Scotland
Feltham, Middlesex
Finchley Lido, London
Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
Greenwich, London
Grimsby, Lincolnshire
Hartlepool, Cleveland
Hayes, Middlesex
Hereford, Herefordshire
Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
Hull, East Yorkshire
Inverness, Scotland
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Kidderminster, Worcestershire
Lancaster, Lancashire
Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
Liverpool, Merseyside
Llanelli, Dyfed
Lowestoft, Suffolk
Manchester Fort, Lancashire
Middlesbrough, Cleveland
Norwich, Norfolk
Oldham, Lancashire
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Preston, Lancashire
Reading Gate, Berkshire
Rhyl, Clwyd
Rochdale, Lancashire
Romford, Essex
Russell Square, London
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
Solihull, West Midlands
St Helens, Merseyside
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
Thanet, Kent
Tower Park, Dorset
Truro, Cornwall
Urmston, Lancashire
Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
Wigan, Lancashire
Yeovil, Somerset.