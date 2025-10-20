Chesterfield’s Pizza Hut restaurant is at risk of closure – with the potential for job losses – after the company running their dine-in branches collapsed.

The company operating Pizza Hut’s UK restaurants has entered administration today (Monday, October 20), according to The Sun - with 68 branches at risk of closure.

The financial troubles faced by the company have left hundreds of staff members across the country facing an uncertain future - with the branch at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield among those that could be closed.

The sudden move has caused confusion among Pizza Hut staff, with several employees reportedly sent home mid-shift today at branches across the country as closures began rolling out.

DC London Pie Limited, the firm that owns Pizza Hut’s dine-in restaurants across the UK, appointed FTI Consulting as administrators on Monday.

A deal has been agreed with Yum! Brands, Pizza Hut’s global owner, to save 64 dine-in locations. This will protect around 2,259 roles, with members of staff being transferred over - but as many as 741 members of staff could lose their jobs. Pizza Hut’s takeaway and delivery branches will not be impacted.

The company was hit with a winding-up petition from HMRC last month over unpaid tax. This comes less than a year after the business was rescued following the collapse of its previous owner, Heart with Smart Limited - which owned nearly £40 million in debt.