New data reveals areas across Derbyshire with the highest and lowest levels of population growth

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:56 BST
These are the areas across Derbyshire with the biggest growth in population – and one part of the county where the number of residents has dropped.

The Daily Mail has revealed the areas across England and Wales with the highest levels of population growth between mid-2023 and mid-2024 - based on new data from the Office for National Statistics.

One part of Derbyshire saw the sixth biggest population increase across England and Wales - while another area of the county was among just 12 local authorities to see a fall in their population.

The figures for each area of Derbyshire can be found below.

These are the population growth figures for each area of Derbyshire.

1. Population growth across Derbyshire

These are the population growth figures for each area of Derbyshire. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
In Chesterfield, the population has risen from 105,325 to 106,045 - an increase of 0.68%.

2. Chesterfield

In Chesterfield, the population has risen from 105,325 to 106,045 - an increase of 0.68%. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
In North East Derbyshire, the population has risen from 104,862 to 106,646 - an increase of 1.70%.

3. North East Derbyshire

In North East Derbyshire, the population has risen from 104,862 to 106,646 - an increase of 1.70%. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
In Bolsover, the population has risen from 82,771 to 83,773 - a rise of 1.21%.

4. Bolsover

In Bolsover, the population has risen from 82,771 to 83,773 - a rise of 1.21%. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireEnglandWalesOffice for National Statistics
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice