New data reveals areas across Derbyshire with the highest and lowest levels of population growth

The Daily Mail has revealed the areas across England and Wales with the highest levels of population growth between mid-2023 and mid-2024 - based on new data from the Office for National Statistics.

One part of Derbyshire saw the sixth biggest population increase across England and Wales - while another area of the county was among just 12 local authorities to see a fall in their population.

The figures for each area of Derbyshire can be found below.

Population growth across Derbyshire These are the population growth figures for each area of Derbyshire.

Chesterfield In Chesterfield, the population has risen from 105,325 to 106,045 - an increase of 0.68%.

North East Derbyshire In North East Derbyshire, the population has risen from 104,862 to 106,646 - an increase of 1.70%.