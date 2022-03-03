Manchester United footballer Edinson Cavani spotted on day out in Derbyshire town

Edinson Cavani, a striker for Manchester United, was spotted in Bakewell on Sunday, February 27- only a day after his team were held to a goalless draw at Old Trafford by Watford.

His girlfriend, Jocelyn Burgardt, posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram story. Despite hailing from Uruguay, she was full of praise for the weather, saying that they were enjoying the Derbyshire sun. Cavani then shared her story to his near 10 million Instagram followers.

Bakewell Town FC, who play in the 12th tier of English football, had a humorous response to Cavani’s trip to the town. They took to social media to post the picture that Cavani had shared of himself in the Peak District town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reposting his Instagram story, they joked that they were distancing themselves from a possible transfer, tweeting: “The club have no comment to make at this time.”

Cavani joined Manchester United on a free transfer from PSG in October 2020, where he had won a remarkable 21 trophies in just seven seasons.

Cavani is also incredibly popular in his homeland. The striker has made 128 appearances for Uruguay’s national team, the fourth most of any player to represent the country. He also ranks as their second highest goalscorer ever with 54 goals, behind only Luis Suarez.