Derbyshire Police issue warning ahead of Government emergency alert test later this week
On Sunday, September 7 at 3.00pm, the Government will test the Emergency Alerts system – which warns people via their mobile phone or tablet if there is a life-threatening emergency nearby.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “This will sound on all 4G and 5G phones or tablets – even if it’s on silent. Many victims of abuse may have a device hidden in their home – so please visit the Government’s website for advice.”
The force also warned motorists not to check their phones if they receive the emergency alert while driving.
Their spokesperson added: “If you receive the alert whilst driving a vehicle, you must not pick up your phone. It is illegal to do so. Continue driving as normal – the sound and vibration will stop after 10 seconds. If you need to look at your phone, pull over somewhere safe and legal first.”