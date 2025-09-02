Derbyshire Police issue warning ahead of Government emergency alert test later this week

Derbyshire Police have warned residents to avoid breaking the law ahead of the Government’s emergency alert test this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, September 7 at 3.00pm, the Government will test the Emergency Alerts system – which warns people via their mobile phone or tablet if there is a life-threatening emergency nearby.

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “This will sound on all 4G and 5G phones or tablets – even if it’s on silent. Many victims of abuse may have a device hidden in their home – so please visit the Government’s website for advice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force also warned motorists not to check their phones if they receive the emergency alert while driving.

The Government will test its emergency alerts system this week.

Their spokesperson added: “If you receive the alert whilst driving a vehicle, you must not pick up your phone. It is illegal to do so. Continue driving as normal – the sound and vibration will stop after 10 seconds. If you need to look at your phone, pull over somewhere safe and legal first.”