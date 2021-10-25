Daylight saving hours UK 2021: when do the clocks go back this year?

Daylight saving hours

This year in the UK, the clocks are set to go back one hour at 2am on October 31st (thus making it 1am). This is six days later than it was in 2020, where the clocks went back on October 25th.

It’s a much easier date to remember this year, as it coincides with Halloween.

As such, the morning of October 31st will be somewhat brighter (in theory). Additionally, sunrise and sunset will take place one hour earlier than normal.

Next year, the clocks will go back one hour a day earlier, on October 30th. However, this is subject to change due to the nature of how it is decided.