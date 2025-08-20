Date confirmed for Government emergency alert test – as police issue advice for Derbyshire residents

The date for the Government’s latest emergency alert test has been set – with Derbyshire Police issuing advice for residents.

On Sunday, September 7 at 3.00pm, the UK government will test the Emergency Alerts system. This system warns you via your mobile or tablet if there's a life-threatening emergency nearby.

The test will be sent to all compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets across the UK. You will hear a loud siren-like sound, vibration, and a message will appear on the screen.

The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds. You do not need to take any action.

Derbyshire Police have issued the following advice to victims of abuse, who may have a phone hidden from their abuser. They can opt out of receiving the alert within their phone’s settings.

For iPhones and Android phone users to opt out:

Search your settings for ‘emergency alerts’.

Turn off ‘severe alerts’ and ‘extreme alerts’.

Other mobile phones and tablets:

Depending on the manufacturer and software version of your phone, emergency alerts settings may be called different names, such as ‘wireless emergency alerts’ or ‘emergency broadcasts’.

The settings can usually be found in one of the following ways, by going to:

‘Message’, then ‘message settings, then ‘wireless emergency alerts’, then ‘alert’.

‘Settings’, then ‘sounds’, then ‘advanced’, then ‘emergency broadcasts’.

‘Settings’, then ‘general settings’, then ‘emergency alerts’.

Then turn off ‘severe alerts’, ‘extreme alerts’ and ‘test alerts’.