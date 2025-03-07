A Chesterfield dog owner saw her Bull Terrier win a prestigious prize at this year’s Crufts event.

Tracey Fletcher, from Chesterfield, and her Bull Terrier Copper claimed the Best of Breed award at Crufts – which is currently taking place at the NEC Birmingham. The pair scooped their prize on Thursday, March 6 – the first day of Crufts’ 2025 event.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs – and the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcome more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham between March 6 and March 9, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

