Muslim leaders of Chesterfield: ‘We must come together with one unanimous voice’ after New Zealand terror attack

Muslim community leaders in Chesterfield have condemned a hate-filled terror attack at a mosque in New Zealand, adding: ‘we must come together with one unanimous voice’.

Forty-nine people were killed and at least 20 were injured when two gunmen opened fire on worshippers in a mosque in the city of Christchurch.

Farooq Saddique, chairman of the Muslim Welfare Association in Chesterfield, said: “We were devastated to wake up to this awful news.

“Our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with that local community- the innocent people who were killed and their loved ones.

“It’s a worrying time for Muslims around the world with uncertainties surrounding Brexit and the rise of the Far Right.

“My hope going forward is that politicians realise their words have effect.

“Regardless of race, religion or background a terrorist attack is a terrible atrocity.

“We must work together. We must use one unanimious voice to condemn any terrorist attack that results in the loss of lives of innocent people.”

There will be a Peace Vigil in Chesterfield this evening (Friday, March 15).

“Everyone is welcome to attend and show solidarity,” added Mr Saddique. “If you’d like to come along please call me on 07772236599.”

More information is available at: http://www.muslimwelfarechesterfield.com