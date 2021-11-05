Mum of missing Derbyshire teen gives emotional plea to help find her daughter

Aimee Day, left, pictured with her sister Charlie.

Aimee Day, 14, went missing at around 4pm on Tuesday, November 2.

She was last seen at Springwell College in Staveley.

Her family have asked people in the area to be extra-vigilant.

The fourteen-year-old has been missing for nearly three days.

They said there was a possible sighting of Aimee in Lowgates and that she could have gone to the following areas: Creswell, Poolsbrook, Inkersall, Brimington, Hollingwood, Eckington, Newbold and Whittington.

Aimee’s mum, Sarah Manchester, said she could also have travelled to either Sheffield or Leicester, and that she wanted to see her daughter return home for her birthday next week.

"There’s loads of people out looking for her, it’s plastered everywhere on Facebook, but we haven’t got a clue.

“We need to get her home. It’s her birthday on Monday, she’ll be 15. We are trying everything and everybody, she’s got three sisters and a baby brother and they all miss her like crazy.”

Aimee was last seen wearing her Springwell school uniform and a hip-length, padded black coat with a fur-lined hood. She has shoulder-length, dark purple hair.

Her sister Charlie thanked everyone who had shared Aimee’s appeal and helped their family in the search, and said it was crucial for as many people as possible to spread the word.