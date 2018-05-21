Multi-million pound retail development in Bolsover is approved

Council chiefs have approved a multi-million pound retail development in Bolsover.

During a recent meeting, Bolsover District Council's planning committee unanimously backed Rothstone Estates' proposals to build a new foodstore, five smaller retail units and a customer car park providing 227 spaces.

The scheme will be built on the site of Sherwood Lodge where the council's offices used to be based.

When finished, the development is expected to create up to 200 new jobs in the town.

In addition, around 50 roles will be available during the construction phase.

Mark Rothery, managing director at Rothstone Estates, said: "We couldn't be more pleased with the planning committee’s decision to approve the planning application.

"It's clear from the feedback we've had how many people want this development in Bolsover.

"Bolsover is in desperate need of new retail provision and it is clear from the council's own retail figures that many people currently travel out of the town to do their weekly food and other shopping.

"Our development in Bolsover town centre will be a boost to the local economy and provide residents with the opportunity to spend their money locally.

"In doing that it will bring increased footfall to the town, benefiting other local shops and services.

"I would like to thank the local community for their continued support for the development.

"We are keen to make a start on construction as soon as possible.

"There is a lot of retailer interest in this site and we will make further announcements as to which stores will be coming to the area when we are in a position to do so," added Mr Rothery.

According to Rothstone Estates, 91 per cent of the 639 feedback forms received by the developer were in favour of the project.