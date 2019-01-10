Much-loved Chesterfield teenager's death was 'completely unexpected'

The death of a much-loved Chesterfield teenager was 'completely unexpected', an inquest has heard.

Adam Bramley, 14, was found hanged at his house on Netherfield Road on May 1 last year and sadly passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital later that day.

On Thursday, Chesterfield coroners' court was told Adam - who was not known to suffer with mental health problems - loved spending time with his friends.

He also enjoyed watching rugby, having previously played for Chesterfield Panthers, and more recently he liked walking the family dog and going on holidays with his extended family.

Coroner Peter Nieto said he could not return a conclusion of suicide as he was unable to find that Adam intended to take his own life.

He recorded an open conclusion, meaning questions remain unanswered surrounding Adam's tragic death.

'No warning signs'

Giving evidence at the inquest, Detective Constable Matthew Chapman, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said Adam 'wasn't at all happy' about being temporarily moved from Brookfield Community School to Springwell Community College amid some concerns about his behaviour.

Det Con Chapman said: "He didn't like the move.

"He'd rather have stayed at Brookfield.

"I don't think Adam agreed with the decision.

"He wasn't at all happy about it."

The court heard Adam had been due to return to Brookfield Community School just days before his death.

Det Con Chapman added: "I don't think any agencies involved or any of the schools involved knew Adam would potentially hurt himself."

A multi-agency meeting - which consisted of police, Brookfield Community School, Springwell Community College, a hospital paediatrician and the ambulance service - found there were no 'warning signs' that Adam was at 'significant risk of harming himself', the inquest was told.

Adam's father Richard Bramley said: "My view is there was no indication Adam would do what he did."

'Completely unexpected'

Recording an open conclusion, coroner Mr Nieto said: "Adam was very upset by the temporary school move.

"It's very sad Adam did what he did so close to returning to the school he wanted to return to.

"He hadn't indicated to anyone that he was contemplating or likely to do what he did - it seems to me it was completely unexpected.

"He'd never presented to any agencies with mental health problems.

"There's the realistic and strong possibility that Adam didn't intend to take his own life.

"He may have intended his parents to find him but not intended to kill himself."

Mr Nieto offered his condolences to Adam's loved ones as the inquest finished.

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.