MP to hold urgent talks as teachers at Chesterfield school hold strike action

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins is to hold urgent talks with the headteacher of Hasland Hall Community School - as her teachers hold strike action over concerns about staff treatment and a lack of pupil discipline.

Mr Perkins is due to meet with Ruth Moore and Kathryn Boulton, service director for schools and learning at Derbyshire County Council, on Friday.

The MP has also booked a room at Hasland Methodist Church from 11am to 2pm on Friday for a series of confidential meetings with anyone who would like to discuss their recent experiences of Hasland Hall Community School. Anyone who would like to attend should call Mr Perkins' office on 01246 386286 to arrange an appointment.

Teachers from the school are due to go on strike today. A spokesperson for the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) said the walk-out is in response to staff workload, student's indiscipline and concerns about attitudes to staff safety.

Mr Perkins said: "I am a strong believer that every single school day is important to our children's education and want to resolve these issues to ensure there are no further strikes and to ensure that the evidence base around any issues is as wide ranging as possible.

"I also want to ensure that everyone interested in the future of the school and with knowledge of matters there gets an opportunity to have their voice heard.

"I am keen to make progress on these issues as quickly as possible so that hopefully many of these issues can be addressed before the start of the new academic year.

"I am collecting evidence, both positive and negative, about the school so that we can identify what is and isn't working well and provide support to the school and the county council to make the necessary improvement."

Headteacher Mrs Moore previously told the Derbyshire Times: "We are very disappointed about the NASUWT decision to take strike action.

"School leaders have worked hard to engage with and work closely with students, staff and all trade unions to address any concerns when they have arisen and to effectively manage and make improvements in these areas."