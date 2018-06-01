MP Rowley says he will oppose fracking changes

A north Derbyshire MP says he will oppose his own Government’s plans to speed-up fracking applications in England.

The new proposals will remove powers from local councils to decide exploratory drilling plans - although extra funding will be set aside for them to help speed-up the processing of fracking applications.

But North East Derbyshire Conservative MP Lee Rowley says he is concerned any final decision will be taken away from the community.

He said: “I’m afraid these latest proposals are going in the wrong direction on fracking and I will oppose them.

“From our experience in North East Derbyshire we know how important it is that local residents can have a proper say on applications which will clearly impact where they live and work.”

The news comes as an appeal for a drilling application in Marsh Lane edges closer to a planning inquiry next month. The new proposals would mean applications similar to Bramleymoor Lane in Marsh Lane would be out of the local authority’s control.

Mr Rowley added: “Local communities and their democratically elected councillors should be the ones who decide whether or not drilling goes ahead in places like Marsh Lane.”