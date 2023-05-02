Mountain rescuers called twice in half an hour - as biker suffers stroke and climber seriously injured in Peak District
Edale Mountain rescue team has attended two separate incidents within half an hour over the bank holiday.
Both incidents happened on Monday, May 1, in the Peak District National Park.
The rescuers were first contacted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3.25pm to assist a climber near the Millstone Edge area.
The climber, who had taken a 15 feet fall landing on a boulder, sustained lower back and head injuries.
Once assessed and treated for their injuries they were placed on a mountain rescue stretcher and conveyed back to a waiting ambulance from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust for onward transport to hospital and further treatment.
A second request came in from Yorkshire Ambulance Service at 3.51pm.
The team had been asked to assist a mountain biker in Ecclesall Woods who had taken a fall, resulting in a seizure.
As some team members were being diverted from the first incident to assist, the team received an update from Yorkshire Ambulance Service informing them that their assistance was no longer required and that their ambulance crew had managed to drive down the track to the injured biker. The team were stood down shortly after.