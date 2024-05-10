Mountain rescue team saves family lost near Peak District waterfall at midnight
Glossop Mountain Rescue Team has rescued a group of walkers who got lost in the Peak District last night.
Glossop Mountain Rescue Team was called out to a family of three who had got lost near Crooked Clough waterfall in the Peak District.
The incident happened just before midnight last night (May 9).
The team sent a fast party in and established contact with the group, one of which had gone over on their ankle but was able to weight bear. The stretcher was deployed with a subsequent hill party in case it was needed.
The family was supported on the walk back to their vehicle. The team stood down at 2.30am today.
