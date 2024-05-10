Mountain rescue team saves family lost near Peak District waterfall at midnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glossop Mountain Rescue Team has rescued a group of walkers who got lost in the Peak District last night.

Glossop Mountain Rescue Team was called out to a family of three who had got lost near Crooked Clough waterfall in the Peak District.

The incident happened just before midnight last night (May 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team sent a fast party in and established contact with the group, one of which had gone over on their ankle but was able to weight bear. The stretcher was deployed with a subsequent hill party in case it was needed.