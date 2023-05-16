Mountain rescue team on training day help five casualties at scene of major crash on Derbyshire A-road

On Sunday, May 14, the Derby Mountain Rescue Team were heading to a training exercise near Biggin, when a passer-by informed them of a collision further up the A515.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “We dispatched a team vehicle to investigate and found a two car road traffic collision further up the A515. “As other emergency services were not yet on scene, we triaged the five casualties, including two children. The driver of one of the vehicles required urgent medical care which was provided on scene by team members. He was handed over to East Midlands Ambulance Service for transfer to the Royal Derby Hospital.

One of the individuals involved in the crash was transported to hospital. Credit: Derby Mountain Rescue Team