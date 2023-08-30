News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Mountain rescue team deployed as climber suffers 'nasty' injury after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot

Mountain rescue team members attended an incident at Stanage Edge yesterday evening after a climber fell at the popular beauty spot.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST

Edale Mountain Rescue Team received a call from Derbyshire Constabulary, yesterday, on Tuesday, August 29, following reports of a fallen climber at Stanage Edge, in the Peak District.

As team members arrived at the scene they started their primary survey of the incident and it soon turned out that one of two climbers had suffered a three-metre fall, sustaining a nasty ankle injury. Other than the obvious ankle issue, the casualty was in good spirits with no other injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “After strong analgesia and relocating the ankle to a more usual angle, the ankle was splinted and the casualty was stretchered down to Hooks Carr to the ambulance and onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further treatment. Team members then carried on to base to carry out an equipment session.”

Related topics:Peak District