Mountain rescue team deployed as climber suffers 'nasty' injury after fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
Edale Mountain Rescue Team received a call from Derbyshire Constabulary, yesterday, on Tuesday, August 29, following reports of a fallen climber at Stanage Edge, in the Peak District.
As team members arrived at the scene they started their primary survey of the incident and it soon turned out that one of two climbers had suffered a three-metre fall, sustaining a nasty ankle injury. Other than the obvious ankle issue, the casualty was in good spirits with no other injuries.
A spokesperson said: “After strong analgesia and relocating the ankle to a more usual angle, the ankle was splinted and the casualty was stretchered down to Hooks Carr to the ambulance and onward transport to Sheffield Northern General Hospital for further treatment. Team members then carried on to base to carry out an equipment session.”