On Sunday, January 15, Edale Mountain Rescue Team was requested by Derbyshire Police to attend to a fallen walker on the moors above the Surprise View car park.

Several team members were training at Higgar Tor at the time and were able to swiftly locate the walker’s party. The hiker was found near to Over Owler Tor.

Other team members and vehicles were soon on the scene, and after a primary survey, it was found to be an isolated ankle injury where mild analgesia was given before being splinted.

The walker was very cold, so they were placed inside one of the winter casualty bags before being evacuated down to the Surprise View car park for onward transport to a hospital.

