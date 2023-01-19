News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mountain rescue team deployed after reports of a walker falling in the Peak District

Edale mountain rescue team was called out by Derbyshire Police who were concerned about a walker.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 9:24am

On Sunday, January 15, Edale Mountain Rescue Team was requested by Derbyshire Police to attend to a fallen walker on the moors above the Surprise View car park.

Several team members were training at Higgar Tor at the time and were able to swiftly locate the walker’s party. The hiker was found near to Over Owler Tor.

Hide Ad

Other team members and vehicles were soon on the scene, and after a primary survey, it was found to be an isolated ankle injury where mild analgesia was given before being splinted.

On Sunday, January 15, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team was requested by Derbyshire Police to attend to a fallen walker on the moors above the Surprise View car park.
Most Popular

The walker was very cold, so they were placed inside one of the winter casualty bags before being evacuated down to the Surprise View car park for onward transport to a hospital.

The hiker was found near to Over Owler Tor.
Hide Ad
The walker was very cold, so they were placed inside one of the winter casualty bags before being evacuated down to the Surprise View car park for onward transport to a hospital.
Peak District