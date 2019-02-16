Mountain rescue team called after 78 year old woman falls

A 78 year old woman was rescued after he fell and injured herself in the peaks.

Derby Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist East Midlands Ambulance Service at 4pm on Friday 15th February 2019.

A spokesman said: “A 78-year-old lady fell while descending the fields below the High Peak Trail, injuring the lower part of her right leg.

“She was given pain relief by the EMAS crew and packaged in our specialist vacuum splints before being transported to the road by the team vehicle.”

She was taken to the Royal Derby Hospital for further treatment.