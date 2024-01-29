Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 11.30am on Sunday, January 28, Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) and East Midlands Ambulance Service responded to reports of a serious medical incident involving a hiker – near White Edge Lodge on the Longshaw Estate.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “Luckily a large number of team members were available and the incident wasn’t too far from the lodge.

