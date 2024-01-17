News you can trust since 1855
Motorists warned of disruption after accident blocks busy Derbyshire A-road – impacting drivers between Matlock, Belper, Derby and Ambergate

Derbyshire drivers were warned of traffic after a collision along a major A-road.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Jan 2024, 13:40 GMT
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 is partially blocked in both directions following an accident.

The incident has occurred between The Hurt Arms at Ambergate and the Crich turn-off at Whatstandwell.

Drivers have been warned that congestion is building in the area after the collision.

