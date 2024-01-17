Motorists warned of disruption after accident blocks busy Derbyshire A-road – impacting drivers between Matlock, Belper, Derby and Ambergate
Derbyshire drivers were warned of traffic after a collision along a major A-road.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that the A6 is partially blocked in both directions following an accident.
The incident has occurred between The Hurt Arms at Ambergate and the Crich turn-off at Whatstandwell.
Drivers have been warned that congestion is building in the area after the collision.