Motorists asked to avoid key Derbyshire A53 route following a major crash

Motorists are being asked to avoid a key route following a major crash earlier this afternoon.
By Oliver McManus
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 18:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 18:05 BST
Police are attending the scenePolice are attending the scene
A collision, involving two cars, was reported to have taken place on the A53 Leek Road at the junction with Holmfield at 3.30pm today (August 3).

Emergency services attended the scene with police, ambulance, and fire services crews all responding to the incident.

The road remains closed – and is expected to be for several hours to come.

It is understood that one person has been taken to hospital as a result of the collision.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to reports of a serious collision on the A53 Leek Road in Buxton just before 3.30pm today (Thursday 3 August).

“The road is currently closed and is likely to be so for some time. We are urging motorists to avoid the area, find alternative routes and to allow extra time for any journeys.”

