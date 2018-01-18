Motorist is fined after she collided with a cyclist

A motorist has been fined after she collided with a female cyclist and left her so badly injured she could not return to work for nearly six weeks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, January 17, how Marianne Robinson, 67, of Lea Bridge, Matlock, had been driving when she was involved in a collision at the junction of Bank Road and Lime Grove Walk with the cyclist.

Prosecuting solicitor Lyn Bickley said: “Ms Robinson was driving along the road indicating to turn right. The cyclist was coming in the opposite direction and she did not see the cyclist and she turned and collided with the cyclist.”

A witness driving behind the defendant stated she could see the cyclist riding in the opposite direction and noticed Ms Robinson had indicated to turn right.

She stated that the defendant moved slowly into the road and turned into the path of the cyclist.

Mrs Bickley added that the cyclist was thrown at the windscreen of Ms Robinson’s vehicle after the collision before she was went to the ground.

The court heard the cyclist suffered a fractured jaw and a temporary plate had to be inserted and she also suffered nerve damage to a cheek and she needed physiotherapy for an injured right shoulder.

The cyclist also suffered five broken teeth after the collision and a split chin and needed to be off work for five-and-half weeks, according to Mrs Bickley.

Robinson accepted to police that she did not see the cyclist and she had been checking for pedestrians at the time.

She pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident on September 1.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said: “She is truly remorseful and very upset about the injuries caused and it was not a deliberate act.

“Although she does accept there was an error of judgement she said the sun was shining brightly into her eyes and she had taken care not to hit any pedestrians.

“It may be her attention was drawn to that and she was wearing sunglasses to drive to mitigate any accidents.”

Magistrates fined Robinson £284 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with six points.