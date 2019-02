From the apparition of an injured Scottish crusader who paces the grounds inconsolable with rage, to a French ‘grey lady’ whose echoes can be heard on the wind- Codnor Castle boasts its fair share of resident ghouls.

And now its spooky credentials have earned the ruinous Medieval fortress, along with its 17th century farmhouse, the title of 51st ‘most haunted’ location in the UK- beating The Tower of London.