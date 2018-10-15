Mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire have moved - this is where they are located

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire for the coming week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

A speed camera van.

They will be checking speeds on the below roads at various times from today (October 15).

Mobile teams will also be enforcing other speed complaint and noise concern sites across the county on an ad-hoc basis. Speed enforcement can take place at any time on any road by a uniformed police officer.

This week’s patrol sites are:

New Mill Lane/ Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield

Kirkby Road, Sutton in Ashfield

A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

B6028 Stoneyford Road, Skegby

A60 Carlton in Lindrick/Costhorpe

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

A617, Kirklington

Main Street, Balderton, Notts

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A60 Bellar Gate - Woodthorpe Dr, Nottingham

A610 Alfreton Rd, Nottingham

Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham

Bestwood Park Drive, Nottingham

Radford Boulevard / Lenton Boulevard, Nottingham

B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling

A612 Burton Joyce, Notts

Clifton Road, Ruddington