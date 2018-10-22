Missing man could be in Bakewell

Police believe a missing 30-year-old man could be in Bakewell.

Robert Fearn, 30, was last seen at 12pm yesterday (Sunday, October 21) leaving the Queens Road area of Beighton, Sheffield.

Have you seen Robert? Photo: South Yorkshire Police.

He was last heard from at 3pm yesterday, but hasn’t been seen or spoken to since.

Robert is described as around 5ft 11 ins tall and has short brown hair.

When he was last seen he was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

He is thought to be driving a dark grey 56 plate Ford Focus five door hatchback and has possibly travelled to Bakewell, say police.

Have you seen him? Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 954 of October 21.