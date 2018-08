A 20-year-old woman from Chesterfield who had been reported missing has been found safe and well.

Christabel Sharpe, who was last seen walking in Dovedale near Ashbourne at around 2pm yesterday, Friday, August 17 has now been found.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Christabel Sharpe, the 20-year-old from Chesterfield we reported as missing last night, has been located safe and well.

“Thank you for sharing our appeal.”