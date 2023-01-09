Met Office warns of flooding risk after issuing Derbyshire weather alert

The alert, which covers a number of counties including Derbyshire, is in place from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday, January 10. Forecasters say that persistent heavy rain is expected during this period.

The warning states: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

For more information and updates, see the Met Office site