News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Met Office warns of flooding risk after issuing Derbyshire weather alert

The Met Office has warned of potential flood risks tomorrow, after issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain in Derbyshire

By Phil Bramley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 8:08am

The alert, which covers a number of counties including Derbyshire, is in place from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday, January 10. Forecasters say that persistent heavy rain is expected during this period.

The warning states: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer. Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer. Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible.”

Hide Ad

For more information and updates, see the Met Office site

The Met Office is warning of potential flooding and travel disruption tomorrow