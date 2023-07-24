Mental health conversations take centre stage at Chesterfield #runwalktalk event

The free event - organised by Jog Derbyshire and Peak Running and in collaboration with local partners – saw people enjoying a walk, walk/run or run around the beautiful country park.

The inclusive atmosphere meant everyone was welcome – to be active, chat and share stories.

The activity was followed by free drinks and cake and a gathering outside the community centre where people shared their personal experiences of how being active outdoors has boosted their mental wellbeing.

Walking group at #runwalktalk

It was supported by partners including Walk Derbyshire – who led the walk - as well as Derbyshire Mind, Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield FC Community Trust, Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Derbyshire Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Team.

One participant was 58-year-old Jean Docherty whose passion for travelling and exploring new places had also see her travel all the way to Derby for the first event at Sinfin Moor Park a few weeks ago.

She said: “Since my mental health, which has been on and off, I did my running and I found that it helps.

“Being outdoors improves my mental health a lot. I try and do something every day. I’ve loved every minute of this event. The run/walk, there was no pressure. The people, atmosphere, the surroundings - that’s what made it.”

Enjoying a walk at #runwalktalk

Lucy Bartles, Project Lead at Jog Derbyshire said: “We were delighted to bring so many partners and participants together for what was a amazing morning celebrating mental health and physical activity.

“We were humbled by the stories people shared and warmed by the buzz of chatter as people came together for the cake and drinks afterwards. We can’t wait for the next one.”

This event was the second of two pilot events with the hope that these can become a more regular fixture in the future.

