Men seriously injured after crash on main road in Derbyshire

A pedestrian and a cyclist were seriously injured in a collision in Derbyshire.

The A610 was shut in both directions for a number of hours between Steam Mill Lane and Brittain Drive following the crash, which happened at 5.05pm on Tuesday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Wednesday morning: "The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre.

"The cyclist, a 37-year-old man, suffered a serious injury and was also taken to hospital

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 998-160419."